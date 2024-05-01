THRC webinars to focus on compliance, recruitment, labor market

Trucking HR Canada (THRC) launched a series of educational webinars with a labor market outlook session on May 1.

Focused on topics such as regulatory compliance and workforce trends, the webinars are designed to help industry leaders and human resources professionals ensure their organizations stay in compliance and enable organizations to meet current and future labor market challenges, the organization said in a news release, adding that many sessions will be held simultaneously in English and French.

“We know how critical it is to keep up with regulatory requirements and stay abreast of workforce trends — but that is a real challenge in our sector’s competitive, fast-paced, deadline-driven environment,” said Craig Faucette, THRC’s chief programs officer. “That’s why Trucking HR Canada is always adding new items to our educational and resource offerings — most of them free to access and featuring downloadable tools.”

Through the webinars, industry members will learn more about topics that include training, recruitment, retention, labor market insights and Canada labor code compliance. Some of the sessions will discuss tactics to attract more women into the trucking and logistics sector, address considerations to accommodate people with disabilities in the workplace, and share tips on improving driver training programs.