TIA names Doug Clark interim CEO

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA), which represents freight brokers, has appointed Douglas Clark interim CEO, the organization said Friday.

Clark succeeds Robert Voltmann, who stepped down suddenly this week ,after leading TIA for nearly 23 years.

Clark has more than 40 years of experience in the transportation industry.

“I have worked alongside Doug for more than 15 years, and I am more than confident that he is prepared and equipped to serve as interim CEO of the association,” said TIA board chairman Brian Evans.

“His extensive industry knowledge and commitment to TIA over the past several years puts him in the perfect position to lead the association.”

Voltmann’s departure follows a bitter row between truckers and TIA over broker transparency.