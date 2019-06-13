Tim Dreyer named the Rick Austin Memorial Dispatcher of the Year

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. – Tim Dreyer has won the 2019 Rick Austin Memorial Dispatcher of the Year Award.

Dreyer is a traffic manager and dispatcher with Patene Building Supplies. He was honoured for his willingness to help others.

The award was established by the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada to honor the memory of CPC Logistics Canada dispatcher Rick Austin, who passed away suddenly on March 2017.

Austin’s sister Lynn Holland watched as the award was presented by their father Glenn Austin.

Rick Austin began his transportation career as a driver, and later became an owner-operator. He joined the John Deere Fleet in 1991, developing a reputation as a dependable driver with a great work ethic.

He moved into the dispatch role full-time in 2000, dispatching trucks out of Grimsby, Ont., and Regina, Sask.

The first dispatcher award was won by Linda Valliere of Praxair last year.