Tingley named president of Day & Ross Freight

HARTLAND, N.B. — Day & Ross announced today that Doug Tingley, vice-president of operations, has been promoted to president of Day & Ross Freight.

Doug joined Day & Ross in 2013. He will continue to represent Day & Ross on the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association Board where he serves as vice-chairman.

Prior to joining Day & Ross, Doug had been with McCain Foods Limited for more than 15 years in various leadership roles.

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead Canada’s largest Less-than-Truckload (LTL) carrier and I take the trust that the senior leadership of Day & Ross and my team place in me very seriously,” said Tingley. “We have collectively done some very good things to move the business forward over the last few years and I am committed to continuing to build on that foundation. My focus is shifting towards setting the strategic direction of the company and ensuring our future is one of sustainable growth that will support all of our stakeholders for many years to come.”

Commenting on Doug’s appointment, Bill Doherty, president and CEO of Day & Ross said: “With Doug’s appointment, I am confident that Day & Ross Freight has the right leader to continue to drive growth for the company. His significant experience in supply chain and operations, complemented by his strategic thinking and customer advocacy will continue to position Day & Ross Freight as the carrier of choice for North American shippers.”