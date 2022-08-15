Titanium names Palombo to board of directors

Titanium Transportation Group has appointed Grace Palombo as an independent director effective Sept. 1.

She is currently executive vice-president and chief human resources officer for Great-West Lifeco. Prior to joining that company in 2014, she held senior leadership roles at TD Bank in Canada and the U.S., CanWest Media, Husky Injection Molding, Union Gas, and Canada Life.

Palombo has also applied her legal background and specialization in human resources and compensation to other board roles at Student Transportation of America and EnerCare.

(File photo: James Menzies)

The Women’s Executive Network named her one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women in 2018.

“With our recent move to the TSX and a shared vision of Titanium’s future growth and expansion, we know that Grace’s breadth of experience and knowledge will be a valuable addition to the Titanium family as well as its stakeholders,” Titanium CEO and founder Ted Daniel said in a press release.

Titanium operated 800 power units and 3,000 trailers, with 1,100 employees and owner-operators.