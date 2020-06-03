TMC fall meeting goes online, tech competition dropped

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC) of the American Trucking Associations is moving its fall meeting online, responding to the health and economic crisis linked to Covid19.

Presented with a theme of “reliable answers for uncertain times”, it will be held Sept. 14-17.

“This alternative, not lightly taken, will allow TMC members and non-members alike the chance to experience all the content of TMC’s fall meeting while still being sensitive to the health- and economic-related pressures that we all are facing in 2020,” executive director Robert Braswell says in a related letter.

But that also means the TMCSuperTech skills competition and TMCFutureTech national student technician competition will not be held.

“Instead, TMC will celebrate the first-ever National Technician Appreciation Week the week following TMC’s 2020 fall meeting, September 21-25,” Braswell said. “During this time, the council will offer special online training sessions aimed at technicians and shop supervisors in our annual PDTC Technician Training Fair.”