TMC fall meeting goes online, tech competition dropped
ARLINGTON, Va. – The Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC) of the American Trucking Associations is moving its fall meeting online, responding to the health and economic crisis linked to Covid19.
Presented with a theme of “reliable answers for uncertain times”, it will be held Sept. 14-17.
“This alternative, not lightly taken, will allow TMC members and non-members alike the chance to experience all the content of TMC’s fall meeting while still being sensitive to the health- and economic-related pressures that we all are facing in 2020,” executive director Robert Braswell says in a related letter.
But that also means the TMCSuperTech skills competition and TMCFutureTech national student technician competition will not be held.
“Instead, TMC will celebrate the first-ever National Technician Appreciation Week the week following TMC’s 2020 fall meeting, September 21-25,” Braswell said. “During this time, the council will offer special online training sessions aimed at technicians and shop supervisors in our annual PDTC Technician Training Fair.”
Have your say
We won't publish or share your data