TMC names Kennedy chairman, honors four with Silver Spark Plug

Mark Kennedy, corporate vice president of equipment for Knight Swift Transportation, has been named the 2026-27 chairman and treasurer of the Technology & Maintenance Council of the American Trucking Associations.

TMC also announced four winners of the Silver Spark Plug, the group’s highest honor, during its annual meeting this week in Nashville, Tenn.

TMC opens the exhibit hall at its 2026 annual meeting in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo: TMC)

Kennedy is based in Phoenix and succeeds Radu Mihai, corporate fleet manager of Burnco Rock Products, as chairman and treasurer.

“I’m honored to accept this position from my fellow TMC members,” said Kennedy. “I look forward to working with the rest of TMC’s leadership to advance our industry’s goals.

“Mark has been an exemplary member of TMC, including winning the council’s highest honor — the Silver Spark Plug,” said TMC Executive Director Robert Braswell. “His professionalism and commitment to trucking make him an outstanding choice to be TMC general chairman and treasurer.”



TMC announced the 2026 honorees of the Silver Spark Plug are Scott Bartlein of Truck Fleet Management, Taki Darakos of Pitt Ohio, Mark Zachos of DG Technologies, and Jack Legler of TMC.

“The Silver Spark Plug is given to individuals who demonstrate professional excellence in commercial vehicle maintenance as our industry’s highest honor,” said Braswell.“Our winners this year represent the highest level of expertise and ability in our industry. We are pleased to recognize them with this award.”