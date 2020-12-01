TMC reschedules annual meeting for April

ARLINGTON, Va. — The American Trucking Associations’ Technology and Maintenance Council will hold its signature event – the TMC Annual Meeting and Transportation Technology Exhibition — April 12-15 in Orlando, Fla., the organization said Tuesday.

The event was originally scheduled for March 8-11.

“Bringing trucking’s leading minds together to discuss important trends in technology and maintenance in the industry is an important part of the ATA and TMC’s mission,” said ATA president and CEO Chris Spear.

“As we continue to monitor news related to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we believe altering our plans for our annual meeting is the best and safest way to bring our industry together.”

TMC said it will continue to closely monitor conditions in Florida and around the country, and will make adjustments to the program as the situation warrants.

“Based on conversations with TMC members and the allied community, there is strong support to meet in person next year, and we hope that this minor change will ensure that is possible,” said TMC executive director Robert Braswell.

