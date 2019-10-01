TomTom Telematics is now Webfleet Solutions

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands – TomTom Telematics, which was acquired by Bridgestone Europe in April, has been renamed Webfleet Solutions, the company announced Tuesday.

“Webfleet Solutions will continue to provide exactly the same market leading products and services TomTom Telematics was known for,” it added.

While no longer a business unit of the TomTom Group, Webfleet Solutions will remain a key business partner of TomTom and continue to utilize its traffic and maps in its services.

“Twenty years ago, we launched our WEBFLEET fleet management solution from our original office in Leipzig, Germany”, said Thomas Schmidt, CEO and managing director at Webfleet Solutions.

“Today, we serve more than 50,000 customers with vehicles driving in 100 countries. As Webfleet Solutions, we will go further than just providing telematics solutions,” he said.