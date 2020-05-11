Top band celebrates truckers with virtual concerts

BARRIE, Ont. – The country band behind the hit song I’m A Road Hammer has been holding online concerts in honor of truck drivers who are keeping Canada moving during Covid-19.

Photo: The Road Hammers

The Road Hammers will hold the next Instagram Live show at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday.

“Yes, we want to celebrate truckers,” said lead singer Jason McCoy who founded the group in 2004.

“As The Road Hammers, we started out singing songs about trucking, and that’s kind of what our music is themed around,” he told Today’s Trucking.

Jason McCoy Photo: The Road Hammers

McCoy will host the hour-long show, which will also feature the two other members of the band, Clayton Bellamy and Chris Byrne. Guest singers are also expected to join Thursday’s concert, the third in the series.

“Weeks past, we’ve had (fellow country singers) Tim Hicks, Aaron Pritchett and Dan Davidson,” said McCoy. The guest list for this week has yet to finalized.

The show will highlight the stories of individual truckers, and the group is urging the public to participate. Winning nominations will receive $50 gift cards from the concert’s sponsor, Tim Hortons. Nominations/stories can be emailed to theroadhammers@rgk.ca

McCoy said the response had been “fantastic”.

“At the show, the trucking community and music community come together, and that’s great.” – Jason McCoy, founder and lead singer of The Road Hammers.

“And it’s neat because, you know, we’re starting to get a lot of people who are celebrating road warriors who aren’t just truckers. It can be anybody, but obviously our main focus is truckers.”

The show is all about road stories, driving stories and things like that, said McCoy.

Photo: The Road Hammers

Last month, the band also collaborated with other artists from around the globe on the We Are 1 World initiative, with McCoy and Ontario businessman Jim Payetta writing the song, We Are One.

That global concert raised about US$130 million to fight the pandemic.

Photo: The Road Hammers

The Road Hammers is the highest selling Canadian country band.