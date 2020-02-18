Top truck tech nominated for annual award

TORONTO, Ont. – A committee of North American writers who cover the trucking industry has unveiled its Top 5 finalists for the 2020 Jim Winsor Technical Achievement Award.
The honor — presented during the Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC) annual meeting and technology exhibition — recognizes innovation, vision, technical achievement and applicability of trucking products and technologies that were introduced during the previous year.
Finalists for 2020 include:
This year’s Top 5 were chosen from more than 30 new products nominated by committee members. Canadian representatives on the committee include Today’s Trucking editorial director John G. Smith, and editor James Menzies. Equipment editor Jim Park is the awards committee’s current chairman.
Sponsored by LaunchIt Public Relations, the Jim Winsor Technical Achievement Award also honors highly-respected and long-time truck journalist James W. Winsor, who passed away in 2015. Winsor served as editor-in-chief at Commercial Carrier Journal and executive editor at Heavy Duty Trucking. He was also very active in the American Trucking Associations’ Technology and Maintenance Council and its forerunner, The Maintenance Committee.
This year’s award will be presented on Feb. 26 in Atlanta.
New products have been honored by North America’s trucking trade press since 1991.
