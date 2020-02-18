Top truck tech nominated for annual award

TORONTO, Ont. – A committee of North American writers who cover the trucking industry has unveiled its Top 5 finalists for the 2020 Jim Winsor Technical Achievement Award.

The honor — presented during the Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC) annual meeting and technology exhibition — recognizes innovation, vision, technical achievement and applicability of trucking products and technologies that were introduced during the previous year.

Finalists for 2020 include:

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems Intellipark – The electronic parking brake system improves safety by preventing roll-away events by automatically applying parking brakes. It also prevents tire and driveline damage by automatically releasing trailer brakes when the vehicle is in motion.

Chevron Delo 600 – The engine oil, a low sulfated ash formulation, reduces the rate of Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) clogging to extend service intervals, and lowers the need for active regeneration events. It could also enable improvements in DPF design.

Link ROI Cabmate – The electronically controlled infinitely variable cab suspension improves ride quality and driver satisfaction. It protects the cab structure by controlling stress that can lead to higher maintenance costs and enhances safety by increasing vehicle stability and providing a more restful sleep for team drivers.

– The electronically controlled infinitely variable cab suspension improves ride quality and driver satisfaction. It protects the cab structure by controlling stress that can lead to higher maintenance costs and enhances safety by increasing vehicle stability and providing a more restful sleep for team drivers. SAF-Holland SMAR-te Tire Pilot – The tire inflation management system optimizes tire pressure based on axle load to maximize tire life. It improves safety under light loads by optimizing the tire contact patch for better traction, while cushioning the vehicle and cargo when lightly loaded.

Stoneridge MirrorEye Camera Monitor System — The system replaces traditional glass mirrors with a five-camera, three-monitor array that provides a better field of view for drivers while eliminating blind spots. It also enables additional warning opportunities and improves fuel efficiency by eliminating bulky external mirrors.

This year’s Top 5 were chosen from more than 30 new products nominated by committee members. Canadian representatives on the committee include Today’s Trucking editorial director John G. Smith, and editor James Menzies. Equipment editor Jim Park is the awards committee’s current chairman.

Sponsored by LaunchIt Public Relations, the Jim Winsor Technical Achievement Award also honors highly-respected and long-time truck journalist James W. Winsor, who passed away in 2015. Winsor served as editor-in-chief at Commercial Carrier Journal and executive editor at Heavy Duty Trucking. He was also very active in the American Trucking Associations’ Technology and Maintenance Council and its forerunner, The Maintenance Committee.

This year’s award will be presented on Feb. 26 in Atlanta.

New products have been honored by North America’s trucking trade press since 1991.