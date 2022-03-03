Topping elected chairman of Niagara Falls Bridge Commission

Geoff Topping, vice-president of people and culture at Challenger Motor Freight, has been elected chairman of the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission (NFBC).

The appointment came as the binational entity that owns and operates the Rainbow, Whirlpool Rapids and Lewiston- Queenston bridges between Canada and the United States elected its 2022 slate of officers.

Geoff Topping (File photo)

A resident of Guelph, Ont., Topping was appointed to the commission in March 2020. He has more than 30 years of progressive operations and human resources experience.

Harry R. Palladino of Gasport was elected vice-chairman. In addition, Murna L. Dalton of Ontario was elected secretary, and Kathleen L. Neville of Wilson was elected treasurer. Barton J.M. Maves of Ontario, and Francis A. Soda of the State of Niagara Falls comprise the other members of the NFBC Board.

U.S. commissioners serve at the pleasure of the governor of New York, and Canadian commissioners serve at the pleasure of the premier of the province of Ontario. All officers hold their office for one year until the next annual meeting, unless the commission deems a change is necessary.