Toronto Transportation Club adds new board members

The Toronto Transportation Club (TTC) has added new board members, bringing the total to 20 and representing a broad cross-section of the industry.

The association has added: Arun Rebello, national manager of transportation and logistics, TD Bank; David Tumber, chief operating officer, Kriska Transportation Group; Rosetta Iacono, director – growth and commercial relations, Port of Montreal; and Zaine Van Patter, AVP – transportation integration and ops support, Canadian Tire.

“I am excited to announce the election of these four members to the board of directors of the Toronto Transportation Club,” says Liam O’Briain, president of the TTC. “By adding these new board members, we continue to diversify our leadership group. We look forward to the fresh ideas they will contribute to the table, helping us grow and engage our membership.”