Total costs decline in June: Nulogx

TORONTO, Ont. — The total cost of ground transportation for Canadian shippers dropped 0.2% from May to June according to results published this week by the Canadian General Freight Index.

The base rate index also increased by 0.4% during the same period, while average fuel surcharges decreased. Fuel was 13% of base rates in June compared to 13.83% in May.

“Total freight costs are 1.4% higher than a year ago. In June, cross-border LTL and domestic truckload costs increased while domestic LTL and cross-border truckload saw a decrease,” said Doug Payne, president and COO, Nulogx.