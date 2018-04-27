Total freight costs rise

TORONTO, Ont. — The total cost of ground transportation for Canadian shippers increased by 1.9% in February, as compared with January results, according to results published today by the Canadian General Freight Index (CGFI).

The base rate index, which excludes the impact of accessorial charges assessed by carriers, increased by 1.2% in February.

Average fuel surcharges assessed by Carriers decreased this month. Fuel was 17.94% of base rates in February versus 17.97% in January.

“Total freight costs increased 1.9% in February. All segments showed increases with cross border LTL and truckload leading those increases. Domestic LTL and truckload showed marginal increases also,” said Doug Payne, president and COO, Nulogx.