Threatened towing services withdrawal over long weekend won’t cause issues: ORG
Some Ontario towing companies say they are set to withdraw services over the Victoria Day holiday in protest of legislation they believe does not protect drivers and companies.
According to CTV News, around 50 tow companies across the province will withdraw emergency towing starting noon May 17, until the morning of Tuesday, May 21.
But Doug Nelson, executive director of Ontario Recovery Group (ORG) has said that even if the 50 companies withdraw the services, it should not cause issues on the road.
“Our members will not be participating in this job action. Many of them will likely be ready to assist the police in any matters deemed necessary. I have serious doubts that 50 tow companies will be participating in this job action,” said Nelson in an email to Trucknews.com. “When you do the numbers even as [CTV News] have provided, it comes out less than 4.5%, and not likely to be a problem.”
Joey Gagne, president of Abrams Towing, agrees it will be a non-event. He notes there are 1,260 towing companies in Ontario. While many of them who work in remote areas have legitimate gripes, he admits, “None of the GTHA-authorized towing companies are expected to participate.”
He adds, “We, the Ontario Recovery Group, continue to have a robust dialogue with the government to find solutions to these challenges and expect some progress in the near future.”
The threatened action comes as a result of the industry members being ‘in distress’ over the effect the legislation introduced at the beginning of the year has on the towing companies. Last month, the Professional Towing Association of Ontario (PTAO) told Trucknews.com the main issue remains getting underpaid — or not paid — by the insurance companies that, according to PTAO, use the gaps in the legislation to their advantage.
While Gary Vandenheuval, owner of Sarnia-based Preferred Towing, said in April this weekend service withdrawal is one of several ‘events’ towing industry members are planning, ORG and their members, including Abrams Towing, say the majority of the industry players refuse this tactic and will continue to operate without disruptions.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.
As person that has helped transfer and talked to a number of tow and insurance companies. There is is 3 sides to this one. I have seen several towing and storage bills (in some cases as much double) what they should have been sent both to insurance company or the owner of the truck
I also seen insurance companies use loopholes to not pay for towing and cause items to sit in storage over a month longer than needed. A major problem for towing companies in Ont is the cost of the insurance as it along with roadside services and carrying passengers is a very heavy or bad risk
The Federal gov needs to put pressure on the Ontario gov to help and run a non-profit captive or insurance with gov coverage of a least half the cost and the ability to step in and run any insurance company that is based in Ontario.
I see many people made homeless by the insurance companies in Ontario. I hope this protest will resolve the issues of the rural towing companies.
Only one sentence that vaguely touches on the issue ORG has with the new legislation. Just a biased hit piece against business owners. Way to go krystyna
If I were a tow operator. I’d leave every vehicle on the hook or in a locked impound yard until I receive the fee owed me. And I would also charge a daily storage fee! Insurance companies will do anything to get out of paying, but don’t you dare miss a policy payment!