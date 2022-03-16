Trade show crowds return for Work Truck Week

NTEA’s Work Truck Week shows – including the Green Truck Summit and Work Truck Show – welcomed 12,696 people to the Indiana Convention Center March 8-11 as the events brought in-person crowds together for the first time in two years.

While total attendance was down 7% compared to the event in 2020, the 835 people who participated in the day-long Green Truck Summit represented a 58% increase.

“Work Truck Week has always been the commercial vehicle industry hub, but this year felt extra special in light of everything we have been through since March 2020,” says Steve Carey, NTEA president & CEO.

“People were excited to be together, shake hands, share ideas and explore the latest trucks, equipment and technology. In many ways, it delivered the sense of normalcy that our industry needed.”