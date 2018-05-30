Trail King names new director of sales operations

MITCHELL, S.D. – Trail King has announce the recent hire of Jon Duesterhoeft as the director of sales operations.

Within this role, Duesterhoeft will support the inside sales team at the Mitchell, SD headquarters location.

Duesterhoeft comes to Trail King with years of experience in the agriculture equipment and product development industries. Most recently, he was employed as a sales manager for Sioux Steel where he managed a team of six sales reps located nationally. Duesterhoeft’s experience along with his knowledge of the marketplace will allow a smooth transition to Trail King. He holds an undergrad degree in Physics and Math from the University of Minnesota and a Masters in Materials Science & Engineering from North Carolina State.