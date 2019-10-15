Trailcon celebrates opening of Alberta sites

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Trailcon Leasing has been celebrating the opening of two new state-of-the-art facilities in Alberta as part of its continued expansion into Western Canada.

Open houses were held last week at the 20,000-sq.ft. sites in Edmonton and Calgary.

Each facility has eight trailer bays with room for an additional three, and has the yard capacity to accommodate about 120 trailers, the company said.

“These two facilities ensure that Trailcon has the necessary infrastructure and staff in place to accommodate continued growth in the western provinces while still providing our clients with the superior service level on which Trailcon has built its reputation,” said Mike Krell, vice-president of sales and marketing.

Trailcon co-founder Al Boughton said the facilities are a reflection of the company’s steady growth and bright future.

Established in 1992, Trailcon is one of the largest trailer rental, leasing and service providers in Canada. It is based in Brampton, Ont.

The company also operates facilities in Cornwall, Ont., and Surrey, B.C.