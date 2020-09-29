Trailcon launches new TrailerCare service

Program manages, maintains and repairs trailer fleets of all sizes.

BRAMPTON, Ontario, September 29, 2020 – Trailcon announces the launch of TrailerCare, a new fleet maintenance and management program for all customers—whether they lease Trailcon’s trailers or own their own fleet. This unique service program reflects Trailcon’s commitment to helping its customers stay productive, informed and on budget.

Under the TrailerCare program, licensed technicians run regular and preventative maintenance on trailer fleets of all sizes, including medium and large private fleets. They also keep digital records that send real-time updates on repairs.

Why TrailerCare?

TrailerCare has everything fleet managers need to optimize efficiency:

Preventative maintenance scheduling and maintenance history retrieval

On-site maintenance in state-of-the-art facilities across Canada, or at customer locations

Experience managing fleets of all sizes

Temperature-control service

Real-time updates on the repair status, from dispatch to completion. Proprietary tablet technology that allows us to capture photos of repairs anywhere, any time

24/7 response to emergencies, anywhere in North America, including over 100 Trailcon licensed technicians and a network of 500+ trusted partners nationwide

trailcon.com/services/trailercare/

About Trailcon Leasing Inc.

Now in its 28th year, Trailcon Leasing Inc. continues to focus on continuous improvement and exceeding customer expectations. Established in 1992, Trailcon is one of the largest trailer and intermodal equipment rental, leasing and service leaders nationwide. Besides its 75,000-square-foot state-of-the-art head office in Brampton, ON, Trailcon has branches in Cornwall, ON; Edmonton and Calgary, AB; and Vancouver, BC.

Its fleet of more than 10,000 units consists of dry vans, refrigerated and heated trailers, intermodal containers, chassis and storage trailers. Trailcon offers short-term rentals and long-term leases of its equipment to a variety of industries.

Over 100 licensed trailer technicians across Canada and 15 MTO-licensed stations in the GTA make Trailcon the largest mobile repair fleet in Canada. Dedicated 24/7/365 in-house Customer Response Centre representatives, at 1-855-ROAD-RPR (855-762-3777), immediately dispatch assistance to meet your maintenance and repair needs – any time, anywhere.

