Trailcon Leasing moves B.C. branch to new location

Trailcon Leasing is excited to announce that, effective November 2, it is relocating its British Columbia branch from Surrey to a new location at 7867 Express Street, Unit 112, Burnaby.

The new site is a full-service maintenance facility. Our mobile mechanics will continue performing repairs in customer yards, as well as over-the-road emergency repairs, 24/7. The B.C. branch will also offer Trailcon’s recently launched TrailerCare fleet maintenance and management program, available to all customers, whether they lease Trailcon’s trailers or own their own fleet.

The new Burnaby facility reinforces our commitment to the market and growth of the TrailerCare program, and allows for expansion in the Greater Vancouver area.

The company also welcomes Christopher Hilton as the new Operations Manager of the B.C. branch. “I am excited to join the Trailcon team and look forward to growing our business in the Vancouver area,” he says. “This new facility will allow us to not only maintain the exceptional standard of service for which Trailcon is known, but to enhance it.”

Trailcon has operated a facility in B.C. since 2016.

About Trailcon Leasing Inc.

Now in its 28th year, Trailcon Leasing Inc. continues to focus on continuous improvement and exceeding customer expectations.

Established in 1992, Trailcon is one of the largest trailer and intermodal equipment rental, leasing, and service leaders nationwide. Besides its 75,000-square-foot state-of-the-art head office in Brampton, ON, Trailcon has branches in Cornwall, ON; Edmonton and Calgary, AB; and Vancouver, BC.

Its fleet of more than 10,000 units consists of dry vans, refrigerated and heated trailers, intermodal containers, chassis, and storage trailers. Trailcon offers short-term rentals and long-term leases of its equipment to a variety of industries. A dedicated Fleet Maintenance Program services not only Trailcon’s own fleet, but also over 15,000 customer-owned units, including trailer fleets of any size.

Over 100 licensed trailer technicians across Canada and 15 MTO-licensed stations in the GTA make Trailcon the largest mobile repair fleet in Canada. Dedicated 24/7/365 in-house Customer Response Centre representatives, at 1-855-ROAD-RPR (855-762-3777), immediately dispatch assistance to meet your maintenance and repair needs – anytime, anywhere.

For more information, visit www.trailcon.com.

