Transborder truck freight down 7.5%

Trucks moved freight valued at US$62.7 billion between the U.S., Canada and Mexico in November, the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) said Thursday.

That was down 7.5% from the previous month, but up 0.1% compared to November 2019, the bureau said.

Total transborder freight was worth $95.9 billion, down 6.1% compared to October, and down 3.2% compared to November 2019.

Truck freight between the U.S. and Canada alone was worth $27.4 billion in November, down 3.5% from October, and 4.6% from November 2019.

The second most-used mode of transportation was railways, which moved $13.9 billion of freight, down 3.7% from October, and 0.8% from November 2019.