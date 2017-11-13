TransCore Link Logistics freight volumes remain strong in October

TORONTO, Ont. – TransCore Link Logistics reported a 57% year-over-year growth in load volumes posted in the month of October.

In fact, when compared to the previous nine months, October is well above the average annual growth rate of 43%.

Compared to last month, load volumes went up three per cent. October also marked the fifth consecutive month of record-setting load volumes.

Intra-Canada loads accounted for one quarter of the total volumes and amounted to a 41% increase year-over-year.

Cross-border load postings represented 71% of the data submitted by Loadlink users:

Loads leaving Canada to the United States increased 63% year-over-year, and

Loads entering Canada increased 75% year-over-year.

Equipment

October’s equipment postings rose five per cent month-over-month, but were down 14 year-over-year. The truck-to-load ratio in October was 1.82, up from 1.80 in September. When compared to the previous year, October’s ratios showed a 45% improvement from a 3.32 truck-to-load ratio year-over-year.