TransCore rebrands as Loadlink Technologies

TORONTO, Ont. — TransCore Link Logistics is rebranding itself as Loadlink Technologies ahead of its 30th anniversary.

The change comes with a new logo as well as a new corporate website, loadlink.ca, the freight-matching company said Thursday.

Photo: Loadlink Technologies

“For the past 30 years, we have built a strong trucking community based on quality, trust and innovation,” said Claudia Milicevic, senior director and general manager of Loadlink Technologies.

“Our change in name accurately reflects our continued focus on introducing best-in-class software, using emerging technologies, to improve our customers’ businesses today and in the future.”

The company said the change reinforces its commitment to delivering seamless and engaging interactions with its customers.

Loadlink Technologies has a full suite of products to help transportation businesses run efficiently.