TransCore reports another chart-topping month for load volumes

TORONTO, Ont. – November load volumes are up 57% from last year, tying it with last month’s record-breaking year-over-year volume increase, TransCore Link Logistics reported.

November also marks the sixth consecutive month of record-setting volumes on Loadlink’s network.

Intra-Canada loads accounted for 27% of the total volumes and amounted to a 54% increase year-over-year. Cross-border load postings represented 70% of the data submitted by Loadlink users. Loads leaving Canada to the U.S. increased 72% from 2016, and loads entering Canada went up 57%.

Equipment performance

November’s equipment postings dipped six per cent from last month, and were down 20% year-over-year.

November’s truck-to-load ratio was the lowest year-to-date at 1.61 and the lowest since December 2013. When compared to the previous year, November’s ratios showed a 49% improvement from a 3.18 truck-to-load ratio year-over-year.