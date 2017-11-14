Transcourt Tank Leasing names new director of business development

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Transcourt Tank Leasing has appointed Michael Trianos as its new director of business development for Ontario and Manitoba.

With more than 10 years in sales and account management, Trianos brings his experience in sales, leasing, rental, and repair to the Transcourt team. During his career, Mike has successfully supported a broad client portfolio within the Canadian bulk transportation industry.

“We’re confident that Mike will help us reinforce our presence and capacity in the Ontario & Manitoba marketplace,” says Transcourt president, Bruce Daccord. “Mike will be dedicated to helping our clients’ achieve their business objective requirements in Ontario and Manitoba and maximize their tanker investment.”