Transervice adds new LTL logistics division
Transervice Integrated Solutions (TIS) has launched a new less-than-truckload (LTL) division.
“We’re excited to add an entire full-service LTL division to our suite of logistics services,” said president Eric Spearin.
“Our customers have been leveraging our dedicated fleet capacity on a full truckload basis, but we continued to hear the requests for a true LTL solution. In addition to adding a dedicated LTL team, we also have integrated an LTL portal into ShipTIS where customers can book, quote and track their own LTL shipments.”
