Transport Trailer Sales celebrates 25th birthday

MILTON, Ont. – Transport Trailer Sales, which specializes in the sale and service of new and used trailers, has turned 25.

It marked the occasion with an open house Thursday for customers and suppliers at its hub in Milton, Ont.

A dealer for MAC Trailer, Strick, Fontaine, Talbert, Transcraft and XL Specialized Trailers, the company was established by Nick Lambevski and his wife Cheryl in 1994.

Transport Trailer Sales also represents Gincor Werx, J.C. Trailers and Cheetah.

Its range of products include specialized pups, aluminum dump trailers, pneumatic tanks and transfer trailers.

“The (trailer) market has been very strong last year. Indications are that the market is down slightly from previous year,” said general manager Gord Box.

“But it is still healthy,” Box added.

He said the company is specialized in customizing quality products.