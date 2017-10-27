Transport trucks are the safest vehicles on the road, says OTA

TORONTO, Ont. — After the Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) press conference yesterday, where it announced three truck drivers have been charged in three separate fatal collisions on Ontario highways, the Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) assures the public the trucking industry’s commitment to road safety is at an all-time high.
The most recent province-wide truck related safety stats reflect the trucking industry’s strong commitment to road safety:
“Our industry is committed to safety. The stats reflect that as do the actions of the vast majority of the professional operators on Ontario’s highways,” said OTA president Stephen Laskowski. “It is OTA’s goal – a goal shared by the Ontario Provincial Police and the Ministry of Transportation – to enforce the full extent of the law for the minority of carriers and drivers who do not share this commitment to safety.”
OTA is part of an upcoming working group with MTO and the OPP to develop strategies to reduce distracted and aggressive driving.
“OTA and its member carriers are dedicated to developing improved road safety policy strategies with our partners by better utilizing technology, education, improved roadway design and strategic enforcement,” added Laskowski.
