Transportation infrastructure gets $7M

MONTREAL, Que. — The federal government is investing $7 million in a new traffic management and optimization system in the municipal road corridors adjacent to the Port of Montreal.

It will help reduce traffic congestion around Canada’s second-largest port.

(Photo: Port of Montreal)

The investment was announced Wednesday by Transportation Minister Marc Garneau.

The project includes:

Acquiring and installing sensors and devices to collect data;

Developing and implementing infrastructure for sharing and distributing data;

Developing tools for decision support, supervision and scenario development;

Developing systems that will anticipate impacts and disturbances; and

Installing dynamic display screens on the streets and introducing information tools for users.

The money will come from the National Trade Corridors Fund, a merit-based program that invests in critical assets that support economic activity.

“Our government is investing in Canada’s economy by making improvements to our trade and transportation corridors,” said Garneau.

“We are supporting projects which help move goods efficiently to market and people to their destinations, stimulate our economy during the pandemic, create quality middle-class jobs, and ensure that Canada’s transportation networks remain competitive and efficient.”