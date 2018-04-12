Transportation, warehousing vacancies up

OTTAWA, Ont. – The number of unfilled jobs in transportation and warehousing increased 43.5% in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to the same period a year earlier, Statistics Canada reports.

There were 28,300 vacancies in the sector compared to 19,715 in the fourth quarter of 2016. Across the economy, there were 470,000 job vacancies, up 89,000 positions – or 23.2% — from the fourth quarter of 2016.

“Truck transportation and support activities for transportation registered notable increases,” the national statisticians say. Provincially there were large increases in Ontario, Quebec, and Alberta.

Motor vehicle and transit drivers; trades helpers and laborers; and machining, metal forming, shaping, and erecting trades all reported “notable” rises in job vacancies, Statistics Canada adds.