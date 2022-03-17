TravelCenters of America to shutter Woodstock truck stop
TravelCenters of America has confirmed to Trucknews.com that it’s closing its only Canadian location in Woodstock, Ont.
“TravelCenters of America has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with an undisclosed third party for the sale of TA’s site in Woodstock, Ontario, Canada,” senior director of communications Tina Arundel confirmed in a statement to Trucknews.com.
“Accordingly, the company has sent the required notices to all team members who may be affected by such an event. The company is currently continuing to operate its Woodstock site and provide pay and benefits to team members as usual.”
It will be missed I hope it remains a truckstop not just a private terminal. Always like the movie room and need to reopen the restaurant
100% agree with you.
So sad that a truck stop and more valuable truck parking is going away. Another valuable asset to the trucking industry lost to corporate greed. It won’t be a truck stop any more. Woodstock is the worst run city/council in the world and will do nothing to keep a truck stop there. Yes I understand TA has hard time keeping it going as the only Canadian location but surely someone like Dennys or IHOP would take over the restaurant. Soon to be apartment buildings or hotels that Woodstock doesn’t need.