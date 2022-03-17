TravelCenters of America to shutter Woodstock truck stop

TravelCenters of America has confirmed to Trucknews.com that it’s closing its only Canadian location in Woodstock, Ont.

“TravelCenters of America has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with an undisclosed third party for the sale of TA’s site in Woodstock, Ontario, Canada,” senior director of communications Tina Arundel confirmed in a statement to Trucknews.com.

“Accordingly, the company has sent the required notices to all team members who may be affected by such an event. The company is currently continuing to operate its Woodstock site and provide pay and benefits to team members as usual.”