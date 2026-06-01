Trimac appoints Frankie Fuchs vice president of safety

Trimac has named Frankie Fuchs vice president of safety, placing him in charge of the company’s safety strategy its North American operations.

Reporting to chief operating officer Ryan Collinge, Fuchs will oversee company-wide safety programs, lead safety teams and work with operations to strengthen safety performance and risk management.

“Frankie brings extensive experience and a practical approach to safety leadership that aligns well with how Trimac operates,” Collinge said. “He will help us build on our strong safety programs and focus more deeply on the behaviours that create risk in our business.”

Fuchs brings more than 25 years of safety leadership experience spanning the mining, construction, manufacturing, transportation, and oil and gas sectors.

He has led environmental, health and safety (EHS) initiatives for organizations including Lafarge, Suncor, JACOS/JAPEX, Aecon and Finning Caterpillar, where he most recently served as global vice president of EHS and operational excellence.