Trimble creates new divisions in transportation segment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Trimble announced that it has created two new divisions as part of its transportation segment —Trimble Transportation Mobility and Trimble Transportation Enterprise.

The announcement was earlier this week at the PeopleNet and TMW in.sight User Conference + Expo in Nashville.

Brian McLaughlin, president of PeopleNet, has been appointed to president of Trimble Transportation Mobility. The newly-formed division will include several Trimble business units: PeopleNet, Innovative Software Engineering (ISE), Trimble Oil & Gas Services, Trimble Final Mile Mobility, Trimble Mobility Solutions India (TMSI) and several other mobile startup initiatives.

“The transportation marketplace is evolving at a rapid pace and we must develop technology that drives efficiency, precision and simplicity throughout the supply chain. Trimble Transportation Mobility brings together a comprehensive set of solutions and industry expertise,” said McLaughlin. “By improving collaboration across our respective businesses, we can ensure that Trimble continues to lead in delivering innovative products to our diverse set of customers and their drivers. We are positioning ourselves for continued growth through a market-centric approach to enable better, safer and greener fleets.”

David W. Wangler, president of TMW Systems, has been appointed president of the newly formed Trimble Transportation Enterprise division, which comprises TMW Systems and ALK Technologies.

The Trimble Transportation Enterprise division will serve thousands of for-hire and private fleets, freight brokers, third-party logistics providers and other businesses through a portfolio that includes transportation management systems; routing, scheduling, mileage, mapping and mobile navigation solutions; business intelligence and data analytics; asset maintenance software; cloud solutions; and a variety of other products and services.

“A digital revolution is redefining the relationships between shippers, transportation service providers and end users of virtually every type of product. We expect the Transportation Enterprise technologies to play increasingly important roles in helping businesses address and, ultimately, benefit from these changes,” said Wangler. “Our combined solutions offer the opportunity for asset- and non-asset-based businesses of all sizes to dramatically streamline their operations, reduce costs and improve overall competitiveness in a transformational business environment.”