Triple Diamond names Bryan Burningham president

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Bryan Burningham has been named president of Triple Diamond Truck and Trailer, it was announced Wednesday.

He will be responsible for supporting the company’s direction and implementing a strategic growth and business development plan.

Burningham has more than 25 years of experience in the industry. Before joining Triple Diamond, he held leadership positions at Challenger Motor Freight and Schneider National Carriers.

“I’m excited to be at Triple Diamond,” Burningham said.

“It’s part of a group of companies that has created a family-like culture and a desire to create opportunities for employees and customers.”

Triple Diamond provides services for fleets with trucks, trailers and delivery vehicles in the Mississauga area.