Triple Eight drivers named Highway Angels for helping motorists in B.C.

Two drivers with Triple Eight Transport have been named Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) Highway Angels after helping several stranded motorists during severe winter conditions in British Columbia.

Prince Bali and Karamjit Singh Cheema were traveling from Calgary to Abbotsford, B.C., on March 17 when they encountered heavy snowfall and hazardous road conditions near Hope, B.C. After delays due to a route closure and a resumption of travel once roads reopened, the team proceeded cautiously through the mountainous region.

From left, Prince Bali and Karamjit Singh (Photo: TCA)

This was when they noticed a boy standing on the road. “We saw a young boy standing outside the vehicle, shivering and clearly in distress,” said Bali. “We knew right away we had to turn around and help.”

As they continued along the route, Bali and Singh Cheema also noticed an elderly truck driver whose 53-foot trailer was stuck in the snow. They first assisted the truck driver in stabilizing the situation before returning to the family in need.

Working together, the team reassured the family and prepared their equipment. Using straps from their truck, Singh handled the driving while Bali guided the recovery, and they successfully pulled the family’s vehicle out of the snow. They also helped restart the electric vehicle and ensured the family was able to safely continue their journey.

“We just wanted to make sure everyone was safe and able to get back on the road,” said Singh Cheema. “That’s what matters most in situations like this.”