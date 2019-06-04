Trison Tarps hosts sixth annual pig roast

BRANTFORD, Ont. – It was an early morning for Paul Vandenberg, founder of Trison Tarps, on May 29.

But he didn’t mind the 3 a.m. alarm, as he was eager to welcome about 350 customers and guests at the company’s sixth annual customer appreciation pig roast. A pig weighing 215 lbs was put on the smoker and the rain held off for the afternoon event.

“That was probably our best one yet,” Vandenberg said afterwards. “It’s definitely drawing some attention. People are enjoying it.”

Vandenberg handles the smoking himself, but “It’s done with pleasure,” he said. “I don’t call it work.”

When he was looking for a way to thank his customers and employees, the idea of a pig roast seemed natural.

“Back in the day, I was a meat cutter,” Vandenberg recalled. But when large grocers took over the meat business, Vandenberg decided to go in a completely different direction with his life, and founded Trison Tarps.

Business is booming, and Vandenberg said the company is already running out of space at its sprawling Brantford facility.

“We are probably 10 years ahead of our (growth) plans,” he said, adding the company sits on 14 acres and has plenty of room for expansion.