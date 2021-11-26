Troops deploying to Newfoundland for transportation, logistics support

Canadian troops will be deployed to Newfoundland and Labrador to offer logistical and transportation support as the province looks to restore routes lost to flooding.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the commitment through a brief statement on Twitter on Friday, promising “We’ve got your back.”

(Photo: istock)

Repairs to flood-damaged stretches of the Trans-Canada Highway were underway as the community of Port aux Basques dealt with food and fuel shortages. The provincial government shared video on social media showing a culvert being lifted in place near Overland Brook.

Flood-related repairs to the Trans-Canada Highway in Newfoundland are expected to last for more than a week, Newfoundland and Labrador Transportation and Infrastructure reports.

Update for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians: We’ve approved a request for assistance from the province – and we’re deploying @CanadianForces members to provide logistical support and transportation assistance, and to make sure you can stay safe. We’ve got your back. https://t.co/1IOFG55HJG — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 26, 2021

Current view of the first section of a culvert being installed on the Trans-Canada Highway at Overfalls Brook Friday morning. #nltraffic pic.twitter.com/8tvj1MYGKf — Transportation and Infrastructure NL (@TI_GovNL) November 26, 2021

Highways at eight locations in the Codroy Valley were still closed on Friday because of damage or high water levels, although alternate routes were available for many highways, Newfoundland and Labrador Transportation and Infrastructure reports.

It isn’t the only province in Atlantic Canada to be struggling with flood damage.

Storms that began on Tuesday closed more than 25 roads in eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, with washouts reported on the Cabot Trail and some roads in northern Nova Scotia.

“This week’s storm has hit our province, our people and our transportation infrastructure hard, particularly in Inverness, Victoria and Antigonish counties,” said Nova Scotia acting Public Works Minister Allan MacMaster in a related statement.