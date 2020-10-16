Trout River Industries names new president

COLEMAN, P.E.I. – DLH Group has named Stephen Kennaugh the president and CEO of Trout River Industries, its live-bottom trailer manufacturing division in Prince Edward Island.

Kennaugh joined Trout River Industries in 2017 as financial controller, and was promoted to COO in 2018. He takes over the role of president from Darrin Mitchell, who is leaving the company.

Stephen Kennaugh (Photo: Trout River Industries)

“I am excited to be taking up this position at Trout River Industries, the leading Canadian manufacturer of live bottom trailers,” Kennaugh says in a related statement.

“In the last 20 years, we have reached from Prince Edward Island to deliver high quality innovative products and solutions in Canada, the USA, Europe, Jordan, Japan, and Australia. Who knows where we will reach in the next 20 years?”