Truck arrivals continue to rise

OTTAWA, Ont. – There has been yet another increase in the number of truck drivers entering Canada, the Canada Borders Services Agency (CBSA) said Thursday.

It said 125,351 truck drivers arrived during the week of Oct. 5-12, up 2.65% from 122,109 in the comparable period a year ago.

There has been an 83% drop in land border crossings last week. (Source: CBSA)

Truck arrivals had risen 1% during Sept. 28-Oct. 4 after falling for three consecutive weeks.

During Oct. 5-12, overall volumes were down 83% for those crossing via land and 94% through airports, compared to the same time a year ago, the CBSA said.

Canada and the U.S. have agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until Oct. 21 to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The restrictions, first introduced in late March, are not applicable to commercial vehicles.