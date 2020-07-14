Truck arrivals fall 9% during July 6-12

OTTAWA, Ont. – The number of truck drivers entering the country dropped 9% to 104,008 during the week of June 6-12 from 114,787 in the same period last year, the Canada Border Services Agency said Tuesday.

In the previous week, truck arrivals had returned to normal for the first time since Covid-19 struck four months ago.

Truck traffic has improved since May, when businesses and factories started reopening in both Canada and the U.S.

Overall volumes during the week of July 6-12 were down 88% for those crossing via land, and 95% through airports compared to the same time a year ago, the CBSA said.

Canada and the U.S. have agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until July 21 to slow the spread of Covid-19. That is expected to be extended until Aug. 21

The restrictions, first introduced in late March, are not applicable to commercial vehicles.