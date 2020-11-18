Truck arrivals up 2.5% during Nov. 9-15

OTTAWA, Ont. – There was a 2.5% rise in the number of truck drivers entering Canada during the week of Nov. 9-15, the Canada Border Services Agency said late Tuesday.

It said 113,573 truckers arrived during that week, up from 110,767 in the comparable period last year.

On Nov. 15 alone, 5,330 truck drivers entered Canada, down from 5,715 on the comparable date — Nov. 17, 2019, the agency said.

(Photo: CBSA)

During Nov. 9-15, overall volumes were down 80% for those crossing via land and 93% through airports, compared to the same time a year ago, it said.

Canada and the U.S. have agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until Nov. 21 to slow the spread of Covid-19. The closure is expected to be extended by at least another month.

Last month, Ottawa eased some restrictions to allow family reunions.

The restrictions, first introduced in late March, are not applicable to commercial vehicles.