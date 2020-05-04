Truck crossings continue to fall

OTTAWA, Ont. – The number of truck drivers entering Canada dropped almost 36% during the week of April 27 to May 3, compared to the same period last year, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reported Monday.

The previous week, the CBSA reported a 33% drop in trucker arrivals.

Overall, there has been an 89% drop in land border crossings during the week of April 27 to May 3, compared to the same period last year, it said.

Canada and the U.S. imposed border restrictions in late March, suspending non-essential travel to limit the spread of Covid-19. The restrictions, which are not applicable to commercial vehicles, have since been extended for another month.

Once again, the CBSA stressed Monday that no measures have been introduced restricting commercial shipments.