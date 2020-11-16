Truck dealership fills a key training gap

WINNIPEG, Man. – Students at a Manitoba mechanics school can now get hands-on training, thanks to the donation of a tractor by a truck dealership in Winnipeg.

The 2013 Volvo 630 MR was donated to the University College of the North’s Heavy-Duty Mechanics program by Transolutions Truck Centre.

Instructor Lyle Skulmoski said there was a lack of modern equipment on the campus.

Lyle Skulmoski said there was a lack of equipment on the campus. (Photo: UCN)

“Just coming out of the trade myself, I know that our students need equipment to work on to help them succeed in the industry,” he said.

“More modern technology makes our students’ education and experience more valuable.”

The program is designed to give students broad-based training in the heavy-duty mechanic field.

Lyle Skulmoski and Ken Talbot during the handover ceremony. (Photo: UCN)

“If we don’t help and donate, and do things like this, who will?” asked Ken Talbot, president and co-founder of Transolutions.

“I have a lot of my customers that run up north a lot. Wouldn’t it be great if I had a whole bunch of trained technicians up there helping them out, keeping them on the road?”

The tractor is now parked at its new home at The Pas campus.