Truck driver breaks through highway blockade

WINNIPEG, Man. – A truck driver refused to stop for Wet’suwet’en supporters who were blocking southbound lanes on Hwy 75 near Morris, Man., Monday.

Global News reported on the incident, showing video of the truck appearing to come to a stop as protesters stepped in front of the truck. The driver then veers to the right and passes through the blockade, as several protesters attempted to stop the truck.

RCMP are investigating the incident, as it is alleged at least one protester was hit by the truck.

Reports indicate the driver was stopped shortly after the incident, questioned by police, and was allowed to proceed.

Protests have been ongoing across Canada for some time, with Wet’suwet’en supporters rallying against the Coastal GasLink pipeline and RCMP enforcement of a court injunction against members blocking construction of the pipeline near Houston, B.C.