Truck driver charged after 265kg of drugs seized at Ontario border crossing

A truck driver faces drug trafficking charges after about 265kg of suspected narcotics were seized from his vehicle at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, Ont. last month.

Suspected narcotics seized at the Blue Water Bridge on Jan. 13. (Photo: CBSA)

On Jan. 13, a commercial transport truck driver arrived at the border crossing and was referred to secondary examination, a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) press release said Wednesday.

CBSA officers discovered suspected heroin, 2 c-b (commonly referred to as pink cocaine) and methamphetamines in large garbage bags and spare tires.

The RCMP took custody of the suspected narcotics and charged the 23-year-old suspect from Quebec City, Que.