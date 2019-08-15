Truck drivers pay tribute to couple murdered along Alaska Highway

Whitehorse, Yukon – A truck driver from Whitehorse is leading a group of truckers in an effort to remember two people killed along the Alaska Highway in B.C.

The CBC reported that Ed Grennan placed a cross and Australian flag at the site where Chynna Deese, 24, and Lucas Fowler, 23, were alleged to be murdered by suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, who have since been found dead in Northern Manitoba.

Grennan said the memorial is the work of many truck drivers who pass by the location frequently and are reminded of the horrific incident that claimed the life to two people.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were also suspects in the death of botanist Leonard Dyck.