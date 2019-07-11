Truck-Lite names David McKean executive VP

FALCONER, N.Y. – Truck-Lite Co. has appointed David McKean executive vice-president of business development, the producer of LED safety lighting announced Thursday.

McKean began his career with General Motors in 1983, and most recently served as executive director of global purchasing and supply chain before leaving the company in 2013. He later served as vice-president and chief procurement officer at Navistar.

At Truck-Lite, he will be responsible for the development and maintenance of strategic partnerships for the Road Ready business division.

“Dave brings more than 35 years of expertise in the transportation industry to Truck-Lite, where he will lead the expansion efforts of our Road Ready communications network,” said Brian Kupchella, CEO.

“His extensive history in global procurement and supply chain management and network of heavy-duty supplier contacts will benefit Truck-Lite significantly as we focus our efforts to broaden our Road Ready partner base.”

McKean has an AS in engineering science from SUNY Delhi; a BS in industrial distribution from Clarkson University; and an MBA from the University of Michigan.