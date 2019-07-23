Truck tonnage fell in June: ATA

ARLINGTON, Va. – U.S. for-hire truck tonnage decreased 1.1% in June, on the heels of a 4% decline the month before.

“Tonnage continues to show resilience as it posted the 26th year-over-year increase despite falling for the second straight month sequentially,” said ATA chief economist Bob Costello. “The year-over-year gain was the smallest over the past two years, but the level of freight remains quite high. Tonnage is outperforming other trucking metrics as heavy freight sectors, like tank truck, are witnessing better freight levels than sectors like dry van, which has a lower average weight per load.”