Truck tonnage gets 1.4% bump in January

U.S. for-hire truck tonnage rose 1.4% in January, according to the latest data from the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

“Over the last four months, the tonnage index has increased a total of 3.3%, which is obviously good news,” said ATA chief economist Bob Costello.

“However, the index is still off 2.8% from the high in March as tonnage plunged 9% in April alone. I continue to expect a nice climb up for the economy and truck freight as we get more economic stimulus and increased vaccination numbers.”

Year-over-year, tonnage was down 2.1%. For all of 2020, the index was 4% below the 2019 average.